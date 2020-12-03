Marshall returns to action Saturday

WOAY – Hear from Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday ahead of the Thundering Herd’s home game this weekend against Rice.

This game was originally going to be in September, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the Rice University campus.

Saturday’s meeting will mark the first time Marshall has played a game in three weeks; it’s the second time this season the Thundering Herd has found itself in that situation. They weren’t affected negatively when they won at Western Kentucky after the long break in September and October, and Holliday commends his players on their resiliency.