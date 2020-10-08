Marshall ready to begin Conference USA play

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Marshall head football coach Doc Holliday ahead of Saturday’s game at Western Kentucky.

The Thundering Herd had a scheduled bye week on September 26, but an unexpected bye on October 3 when the Rice game was postponed. This weekend’s matchup will be their first game since the 17-7 win over Appalachian State on September 26.

Western Kentucky enters the weekend 1-2 after losses to Louisville and Liberty, but the Hilltoppers won their league opener last weekend over Middle Tennessee. They had three players named to the C-USA Preseason Football Team, including Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone and Special Teams Player of the Year John Haggerty; Marshall’s Brenden Knox was the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Marshall has won the last three matchups with Western Kentucky, with last year’s meeting decided on a walk-off field goal by Justin Rohrwasser. Marshall leads the all-time series 7-4.