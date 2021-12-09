Marshall ready for New Orleans Bowl matchup with Louisiana

WOAY – Hear from Marshall head football coach Charles Huff, as the Thundering Herd are now roughly 10 days away from facing Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Ragin’ Cajuns only lost once this season (to Texas) en route to winning a Sun Belt title. They’ve risen to the top 25 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the Associated Press, and the USA Today Coaches poll; however, they’ll be without head coach Billy Napier, who was hired away by Florida. Offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux will be the head coach for the bowl game and the 2022 season.

This will be the first all-time meeting between the Thundering Herd and Ragin’ Cajuns, but the two will become conference rivals with Marshall’s impending move to the Sun Belt Conference.

