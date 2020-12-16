Marshall ready for Conference USA Championship

WOAY – For the first time since 2014, Marshall football finds itself playing for the Conference USA championship, as they will host UAB Friday night.

The fact that the game is at Edwards Stadium could work in the Herd’s favor; when they won the 2014 C-USA title and five MAC championships from 1997-2002, all the conference championship games were in Huntington. The two times they went on the road (2001 & 2013), they lost at Toledo and Rice, respectively.

Thundering Herd head coach Doc Holliday said another key factor will be if the team can play how it did throughout most of the regular season, apart from the upset home loss to Rice. He says he’s heard many opinions about teams should attach an asterisk to any championships won this season, but he offers an alternative to that opinion.

Gametime between the Thundering Herd and Blazers is set for 7 PM Friday.