Marshall re-enters Top 25, West Virginia receives votes

WOAY – Marshall came in at 22nd in the latest AP poll on Sunday.

It’s the Thundering Herd’s highest ranking since they ascended to 18th in November 2014. They will try to improve to 5-0 against Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Virginia received the fourth-most votes (57) among unranked teams. Only Memphis (76), Oklahoma (74) and Tulsa (58) were closer to cracking the Top 25.

Despite the snub, the Mountaineers do rank first in one category: total defense. This season, the team is allowing just 240.3 yards per game, the lowest amount of any of the 77 programs competing right now.

Virginia Tech moved up from 23rd to 19th after their dominant win over Boston College. This will be their third consecutive week in the Top 25.