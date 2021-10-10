HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Joan C. Edwards Stadium was host to homecoming for Marshall, facing off against Old Dominion.

The Herd offense would struggle all game. Grant Wells threw two interceptions on the day and failed to capitalize on possessions.

But when it mattered most, Marshall scored a touchdown in the final minute of regulation to tie things up at 13.

In the extra period, Shadeed Ahmed moved into the end zone for the 22-yard score–Ahmed finishing with seven catches for 77 yards and the touchdown.

The comeback is complete for Marshall, with the Thundering Herd winning 20-13 in overtime. Head Coach Charles Huff emphasizing after the game that it may not have been pretty, but a win is a win.

