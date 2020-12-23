Marshall picks up second win in a row

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – The Thundering Herd improved to 6-1 Tuesday night with an 88-67 win over UNC Asheville.

Marshall has now scored at least 80 points in six straight games. In their latest win, four players reached double figures, including Taevion Kinsey who tallied 26. Kinsey has scored at least 20 points in four of the team’s seven games this season.

The Herd led by only 6 points at halftime, but exploded with 53 in the second half to seize a dominant victory. The team received a huge boost from the second unit, with 29 points coming off the bench.

Marshall’s 21-point win marks their largest margin of victory this season.