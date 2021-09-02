Marshall one day closer to season opener at Navy

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Almost eight months after he was announced as head coach, Charles Huff’s first game in charge of Marshall football comes this weekend at Navy.

Huff is understandably excited for the season opener, but he says he’s told the players to not put too much emphasis on Saturday’s result (i.e. a loss would potentially mean a difficult season ahead). Quarterback Grant Wells, the reigning Conference USA Freshman of the Year, says the first game to open any season is always a unique opportunity.

This is Marshall’s first-ever game against the Midshipmen, and their third game all-time against one of the FBS service academies. The Herd is 1-1 against Army.

