Marshall officially joins Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON, WV (news conference video courtesy Marshall University) – Marshall University announced Monday they will officially join the Sun Belt Conference.

This is the third conference move for the school in the last 25 years. Marshall joined the Mid-American Conference in 1997 when the football team first joined Division I-A/FBS; they then joined Conference USA ahead of the 2005-06 school year.

Marshall is not the only school to announce it’s leaving Conference USA for another league in recent days; six schools announced intentions to join the American Athletic Conference, while Southern Miss and Old Dominion will join the Herd in the SBC. Marshall says it plans to join the league no later than July 2023.

