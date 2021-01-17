Marshall officially hires Charles Huff as head coach

WOAY – Marshall University announced Sunday evening that Charles Huff has been hired as the school’s 30th head football coach.

The Denton, Maryland native comes to Huntington after two seasons as the associate head coach and running backs coach at Alabama. He was also an assistant at Mississippi State, Penn State, Western Michigan, and with the Buffalo Bills.

“This is an exciting day for Marshall University football and I can’t wait for Coach Huff to get here,” Marshall University president Jerome A. Gilbert said in a statement. “He is going to energize the Herd fanbase and I know folks are going to love him and his style of football.”

Huff said, “My family and I are so excited to be joining the Marshall University football program. The history, tradition and passionate fan base this university has is second to none. To the current players, former players, fans and supporters, it’s time to unite like never before. We’ve got work to do and we need everyone working together to take this program to the next level! The process begins now. We Are Marshall.”

In his time at Alabama, Huff oversaw the success of 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris; Harris was a consensus All-American in 2020 who led the nation in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and points. Alabama won the 2021 CFP Championship last week over Ohio State, the Tide’s third title in the College Football Playoff era.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, a West Virginia native, said of Huff, “We couldn’t be any happier for Charles and his family. He has done an excellent job for us, and we are pleased and happy to see him get the well-deserved opportunity to run his program. We always want our coaches to grow and advance in the profession and Charles has worked very hard to earn this opportunity. We truly appreciate all that he has done to contribute to the success we’ve had at Alabama and wish him the best at Marshall.”

Plans for a virtual introductory press conference are currently being discussed.