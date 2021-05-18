Marshall men’s soccer wins national championship

WOAY – A 98th-minute golden goal from Jamil Roberts was the difference, as Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 Monday night to win its first men’s soccer national championship in school history.

The title caps off a Cinderella run that included an overtime win in the second round, a third-round upset of top seed Clemson on penalties, and three consecutive 1-0 wins.

Both the Thundering Herd and Hoosiers created chances throughout the night, though Marshall had the majority of them throughout regulation. With the match nearing the end of the first sudden-death overtime period, Vitor Dias’ shot was deflected onto the post by Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Roberts – who scored the only goal in both the quarterfinal win over Georgetown and the semifinal win over North Carolina – was able to tap in the winner from point-blank range to seal the title. The senior from Langport, England was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player.

Marshall finishes the season 13-2-3.

