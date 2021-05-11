Marshall men’s soccer reaches College Cup

WOAY – For the first time in school history, Marshall men’s soccer will play in the NCAA College Cup, following a 1-0 win over Georgetown Monday in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Jamil Roberts scored the only goal of the game for the Thundering Herd, a tap-in following a cross from Vitor Dias in the 70th minute. The defending champion Hoyas would create chances in the final 20 minutes, but Oliver Semmle saved a header in the last minute of regulation.

Semmle finished with two saves for Marshall, while Roberts & Max Schneider combined for three shots. Chris Hegardt recorded three shots for Georgetown.

Marshall will face North Carolina in the semifinals at 6:00 PM Friday in Cary, North Carolina.

