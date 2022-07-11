Marshall Men’s Soccer promotes Simoes to full-time assistant coach

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall Men’s Soccer has a new full-time assistant coach.

Head Coach Chris Grassie announced on Friday that Rafa Simoes has been promoted.

Simoes returned to the Herd this spring after previously working with the team in 2018 and 2019.

In between stints with Marshall, Simoes was an assistant coach at Nova Southeastern and Ohio University.

Simoes played at the University of Charleston from 2014-2017. He spent three seasons learning from Coach Grassie, himself.

Related