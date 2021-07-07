Marshall men’s basketball announces Conference USA schedule

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball will play 18 games this upcoming season against Conference USA opponents, the school announced Wednesday.

The Thundering Herd will have a mix of nine road contests and nine home games, starting December 30 when they go to Louisiana Tech. After a New Year’s Day game at Southern Miss, Dan D’Antoni’s squad plays their C-USA home opener January 8 vs. Florida Atlantic. Five days later, they’ll welcome reigning C-USA Tournament champion North Texas to Huntington; the Mean Green upset Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The full Conference USA schedule is below. Non-conference opponents are still being determined.

December 30 – at Louisiana Tech

January 1 – at Southern Miss

January 8 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC

January 13 – NORTH TEXAS

January 15 – RICE

January 20 – at FIU

January 22 – at Florida Atlantic

January 27 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE

January 29 – UAB

February 3 – at Old Dominion

February 5 – at Charlotte

February 10 – FIU

February 13 – at UTEP

February 17 – OLD DOMINION

February 19 – CHARLOTTE

February 24 – at Middle Tennessee

March 2 – WESTERN KENTUCKY

March 5 – at Western Kentucky

