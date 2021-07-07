Marshall men’s basketball announces Conference USA schedule

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball will play 18 games this upcoming season against Conference USA opponents, the school announced Wednesday.
The Thundering Herd will have a mix of nine road contests and nine home games, starting December 30 when they go to Louisiana Tech. After a New Year’s Day game at Southern Miss, Dan D’Antoni’s squad plays their C-USA home opener January 8 vs. Florida Atlantic. Five days later, they’ll welcome reigning C-USA Tournament champion North Texas to Huntington; the Mean Green upset Purdue in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The full Conference USA schedule is below. Non-conference opponents are still being determined.
December 30 – at Louisiana Tech
January 1 – at Southern Miss
January 8 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC
January 13 – NORTH TEXAS
January 15 – RICE
January 20 – at FIU
January 22 – at Florida Atlantic
January 27 – MIDDLE TENNESSEE
January 29 – UAB
February 3 – at Old Dominion
February 5 – at Charlotte
February 10 – FIU
February 13 – at UTEP
February 17 – OLD DOMINION
February 19 – CHARLOTTE
February 24 – at Middle Tennessee
March 2 – WESTERN KENTUCKY
March 5 – at Western Kentucky