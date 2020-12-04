Marshall men, WVU women both win Thursday

WOAY – Both Marshall men’s basketball and West Virginia women’s basketball scored 80 in their respective games Thursday, and each team won their matchup to stay unbeaten.

The Thundering Herd overcame an early second-half deficit to win 80-64 at Wright State on an historic night for the program. Jarrod West became the school’s all-time leader in steals, with four on the night to pass Skip Henderson. He scored 19 points, while Taevion Kinsey set a new career-high with 31 points. Marshall will next be in action December 9 at College of Charleston.

WVU women’s basketball had little trouble in their 80-51 win over North Alabama. Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 20 points while Esmery Martinez added 17. The Mountaineers stay in Morgantown Sunday to face Tennessee for the Big 12/SEC Women’s Challenge. Wyoming East graduate Emily Saunders has played in both games so far for the Lady Vols, both wins.