Marshall men win, WVU struggles continue

WOAY – Marshall men’s basketball has now won three of their last four games, after taking a 74-60 victory Monday night at Southern Miss.

The Herd jumped out to a 45-25 halftime lead in Hattiesburg, and were able to keep the hosts at arm’s length in the second half. Andrew Taylor had 17 points, while Taevion Kinsey recorded 16 and David Early had 13 off the bench. Marshall stays on the road Thursday at Middle Tennessee.

West Virginia was also on the road Monday, and their struggles continued with a 77-67 loss at TCU. Taz Sherman led all scorers with 23 points, and became the 55th Mountaineer to reach 1,000 career points. Only Kedrian Johnson joined Sherman in double figures; West Virginia has a quick turnaround with a game at Iowa State scheduled for Wednesday.

