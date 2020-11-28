Marshall men win season opener

WOAY – After the original season opener with Coppin State was canceled due to COVID-19, Marshall men’s basketball opened the 2020-21 season with a 70-56 victory over Arkansas State in Huntington.

Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Darius George recorded 15 points off the bench. Jarrod West had nine points, eight assists, and five steals, while Chapmanville native Obinna Anochili-Killen had eight points in his first college game.

Marquis Eaton led Arkansas State with 13 points.

Marshall’s next game is scheduled for Thursday at Wright State. The Herd’s next scheduled home game is December 13 against Ohio.