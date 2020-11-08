Marshall improves to 6-0 with 51-10 victory over UMass

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – No. 16 Marshall isn’t about to take any opponent lightly.

The Thundering Herd started quickly against 0-1 UMass, driving down the field on their first drive. Brendan Knox scored from 45-yards out to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Minutemen would pull out all of the stops early on, successfully running a flea flicker that gained 37 yards that set up a tying score. But beyond giving up a few trick plays, the Thundering Herd dominated on Saturday, ultimately cruising to a 51-10 victory.

Quarterback Grant Wells completed 21 of 31 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He threw no interceptions for the first time since his debut against Eastern Kentucky on September 5th.

Knox continued his dominant season, topping 100 yards for the 5th-straight game. He’s now rushed for 9 touchdowns in 2020, averaging 1.5 per game.

Thanks to their early lead (Marshall led 31-10 at half time), the Herd were able to play several backups. Running back Knowledge McDaniel scored his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Next up, Marshall plays Middle Tennessee in their annual “Remembrance Game.” This one commemorates the 50th anniversery of the Marshall plane crash.

“It means more this week,” Wells tweeted after the game.