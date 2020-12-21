Marshall improves to 5-1 with win over Robert Morris

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – On Sunday, Marshall improved to 5-1 with an 85-71 win over Robert Morris.

Senior Jannson Williams tied a career-high with 24 points. He made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts in the first half.

Three additional Herd players reached double figures, including Taevion Kinsey, who scored 17. Kinsey is averaging 21.8 points per game on the season. Senior guard Jarrod West nearly had a triple-double, with 14 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.

Marshall led for the entire contest. Next up, the team hosts UNC Asheville on Tuesday.