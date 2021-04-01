Marshall football to play at Penn State in 2026

WOAY – Marshall University football announced Thursday that the Thundering Herd will play at Penn State in a game scheduled for September 5, 2026.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Thundering Herd and the Nittany Lions; Penn State won 26-7 in 1929 and 65-0 in 1930. Both games were in State College, Pennsylvania.

Marshall went 3-1 against non-conference opponents in 2020 – including the bowl loss to Buffalo – but have lost their four contests with Power 5 schools. Their last win, and also the last time they played a Big Ten school, was a 41-31 home win over Purdue in the 2015 season opener.

Current Marshall head coach Charles Huff was Penn State’s running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2014-2017. The Herd is scheduled to play Navy, North Carolina Central, East Carolina, and Appalachian State in the non-conference slate this upcoming fall.

