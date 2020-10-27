Marshall-FIU postponed due to COVID-19

WOAY – A source confirmed to WOAY Sports on Tuesday that Marshall’s football game at Florida International, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed. There is no word on a makeup date.

WOAY Sports has learned the reason for the postponement is related to a surge in COVID-19 cases on FIU’s campus.

Marshall leads the all-time series with the Panthers 6-2, winning the last two meetings. Last year’s game in Huntington went to overtime before the Thundering Herd prevailed 30-27.

As of Tuesday, this is the last road game on Marshall’s 2020 schedule. The Herd will host Massachusetts on November 7, Middle Tennessee on November 14, and Charlotte on November 21.