Marshall-FIU postponed due to COVID-19

By
Matt Digby
-

WOAY – A source confirmed to WOAY Sports on Tuesday that Marshall’s football game at Florida International, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed. There is no word on a makeup date.

WOAY Sports has learned the reason for the postponement is related to a surge in COVID-19 cases on FIU’s campus.

Marshall leads the all-time series with the Panthers 6-2, winning the last two meetings. Last year’s game in Huntington went to overtime before the Thundering Herd prevailed 30-27.

As of Tuesday, this is the last road game on Marshall’s 2020 schedule. The Herd will host Massachusetts on November 7, Middle Tennessee on November 14, and Charlotte on November 21.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR