Marshall, FAU postpone men’s basketball games

WOAY – The men’s basketball games between Marshall & Florida Atlantic, scheduled for January 29 & 30 in Huntington, have been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Owls program.

Both teams are currently working with the Conference USA office to reschedule the games. Marshall is still working on new dates for the scheduled home games with Charlotte.

The news comes one day after the Herd women’s basketball team announced they would pause activities due to contact tracing. They are slated to resume practices on February 2.

Marshall men’s basketball has only played one home conference game this season, a 69-67 loss to Western Kentucky. The Thundering Herd is 3-2 in Conference USA road games. Their next scheduled matchups are February 5-6 at Old Dominion.