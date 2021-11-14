Marshall falls to UAB in remembrance game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – It was an emotional weekend for the Marshall community as they honored the 75 lives lost in the plane crash 51 years ago tomorrow.

The Thundering Herd faced UAB in a rematch of last year’s Conference USA Championship Game. Marshall tried to claw back after an early two-touchdown disadvantage, and the Herd was able to trim the deficit in half prior to intermission. However, UAB wins 21-14.

Marshall falls to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in Conference USA, but remains in contention to win the league’s East Division and compete for a conference championship.

