Marshall falls to Louisiana in New Orleans Bowl

WOAY – Marshall football’s 2021 season ended Saturday night with a 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored on their opening drive of the game and jumped out to a 10-0. Marshall would answer with two Rasheen Ali touchdowns to take the lead, before two Louisiana field goals put them in front 16-14 at halftime.

Ali would rush for a third touchdown in the third quarter, but the Ragin’ Cajuns answered with 20 fourth-quarter points to wrap up a 13-1 season. Marshall finishes the year at 7-6 in their first year under head coach Charles Huff.

For the Thundering Herd, Ali ran for 160 yards to complement his three scores, while Grant Wells threw for 99 yards and an interception. Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 74 yards.

