Marshall falls short in Conference USA title game

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – In a Friday night clash with UAB, Marshall fell short of winning its first Conference USA title since 2014. Instead, the Blazers leave Huntington with a 22-13 victory and their second Conference USA championship in three years.

The game started off as a defensive struggle, with neither team reaching the end zone in the first quarter. UAB struck first with a field goal in the first and a touchdown in the second to seize a 9-0 lead that persisted into halftime.

Early in the third, Marshall’s defense came up with a critical turnover, with Eli Neal recovering a fumble in prime field position. The Herd would capitalize on a Grant Wells touchdown pass to Artie Henry to make it a 9-7 game. That completion was just Wells’ second of the entire game at that point.

Next, the Blazers would score on two more field goals to go up 15-7. Then with 5:38 to go in the game, Wells found a wide open Xavier Gaines for a 70-yard touchdown. However, the Herd failed to convert the 2-point conversion, meaning they still trailed 15-13.

On their ensuing drive, the Blazers’ Trea Shropshire caught a 71-yard touchdown pass to seal the game. Shropshire finished with five catches for 180 yards.