Marshall facing short turnaround, trip to Appalachian State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Marshall head football coach Charles Huff as the Thundering Herd for its final non-conference game of the 2021 regular season.

It will be a quick turnaround for Marshall, as they visit Appalachian State on Thursday night in Boone, North Carolina. But it’s also a chance for the Herd players to put last week’s loss behind them, after East Carolina scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 42-38 in Huntington.

This will be the 24th all-time meeting between the Herd and Mountaineers, but only the second where both teams are FBS schools. Appalachian State leads the all-time series 14-9, but Marshall has won the last three, including 17-7 last year in Huntington.

Related