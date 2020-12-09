Marshall-Charlotte football game canceled

WOAY – Marshall University Athletics announced Wednesday that the Thundering Herd’s football game with Charlotte had been canceled.

When Conference USA first released the 2020 schedule for teams, Marshall was slated to travel to Florida International on December 11. However, the league announced this past Saturday that the Herd would host the 49ers on the 11th instead.

Marshall was originally going to play Charlotte November 21 in Huntington, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting Charlotte. According to a MU Athletics statement, this instance occurred “due to injuries and a lack of available Thundering Herd scholarship student-athletes at key positions. This shortage has been exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues.”

“Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “I’d like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers’ administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process.”

With the current rules Conference USA has in place, it is likely Marshall will be declared the East Division champion, and would play in the conference championship game. As of Wednesday afternoon, the league has not made an official decision.