Marshall, C-USA reach agreement; Herd joining Sun Belt this summer

WOAY – After several weeks of debate, Conference USA made an announcement Tuesday saying it has reached an agreement for Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss to all leave the league and join the Sun Belt Conference in the summer of 2022.

“Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities (referring to Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss) will compete as members of the Sun Belt Conference,” the league said in a statement.

Thundering Herd officials first announced in November they would be leaving C-USA to join the Sun Belt no later than 2023. In February, the school announced its intention to switch conferences this summer, but Conference USA said all member schools would be expected to honor their obligations for the 2022-23 school year.

This will be the third different conference for Marshall since joining Division I FBS (previously known as Division I-A); they were in the Mid-American Conference from 1997-2005, before joining Conference USA.

Related