Marshall begins C-USA play at Middle Tennessee

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – After splitting their four non-conference games, Marshall football begins its Conference USA East Division title defense Saturday at Middle Tennessee.

Their two most recent games saw the Herd give up fourth-quarter leads in losses to East Carolina and Appalachian State. Head coach Charles Huff says it’s not because of a lack of physical conditioning, but the team needs to work on mentality, and not getting caught in plays that go for or against the Herd.

Marshall leads the all-time series with the Blue Raiders 6-4, with the Herd wins being one-sided contests. MTSU won in both 2018 & 2019, but Marshall won last year 42-14 on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 plane crash.

