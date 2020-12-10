Marshall basketball teams split on the road

WOAY – Both Marshall basketball teams were on the road Wednesday, with the squads experiencing opposite fortunes on the court.

The Thundering Herd men pulled away late to win 84-72 at College of Charleston, led by 19 points each from Jannson Williams and Jarrod West. Taevion Kinsey, the reigning Conference USA Player of the Week, chipped in with 13 points and nine assists. Marshall’s men’s team is scheduled to host Ohio Sunday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd faced a tough test at #9 Kentucky, with the Lady Wildcats winning 79-45. Marshall, which was limited to less than 10 points in both the first and fourth quarters, was led by a career-high 16 points from Alexis Johnson. Marshall stays on the road Sunday when they visit St. Bonaventure.