Marshall basketball teams split weekend games with LA Tech

WOAY – A day after both Marshall basketball teams were beaten by Louisiana Tech, the Herd got a double-dose of revenge.

The women’s team tipped off the day with a 61-57 win over the Lady Techsters. Savannah Wheeler paced the Herd with 16 points to help them improve to 2-2 on the season.

Later in the evening, the men’s team got their second crack at the Bulldogs and delivered, winning 80-73. Taevion Kinsey scored 20 points, reaching that milestone for the sixth time in 10 games. The Herd now carry a 7-2 record on the season.

Next up, both teams face Charlotte in games next Friday and Saturday.