Marshall and West Virginia each have a player picked in NFL Draft

WOAY – On Day 3 of the NFL Draft, a player from West Virginia and Marshall each heard their names called.

First, Herd offensive tackle Josh Ball was selected in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys. There, he reunites with running back Brenden Knox who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent.

In the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns picked versatile West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II. Fields arrived as a transfer from Arizona in 2020, and led the Mountaineers with 88 tackles.

No other West Virginia players were selected, but star defensive tackle Darius Stills signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Four Virginia Tech players were selected over the weekend (Caleb Farley, Christian Darrisaw, Divine Deablo and Khalil Herbert).

