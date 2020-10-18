Marshall and No. 23 Virginia Tech dominate in conference action

WOAY – Marshall and No. 23 Virginia Tech were in action in conference play on Saturday.

Marshall dismantled Louisiana Tech 35-17 to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2014 season. Star running back Brendan Knox topped 100 yards for the third straight game. He gained 125, a lion’s share of the team’s 175 on the ground.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells complemented him with 227 pass yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

The Herd continued their dominance on defense, allowing just seven rushing yards, the 11-fewest mark in school history. Linebacker Tavante Beckett continued his impressive campaign with eight tackles and 1.5 for loss.

Virginia Tech was less impressive defensively, allowing 435 yards to Boston College. Yet, that didn’t translate on the scoreboard as the Hokies forced five turnovers and cruised to a 40-14 victory.

After splitting snaps at quarterback last week, the Hokies rolled with Hendon Hooker as their man. He would not disappoint, rushing for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. He became the first Virginia Tech quarterback to rush for 150 yards since Michael Vick.

Running back Khalil Herbert continued his dominance, rushing for 143 at a 7.9 yards per carry clip. The Hokies amassed 350 rush yards as a unit.

Next up, Marshall hosts Florida Atlantic, while Virginia Tech goes on the road to face Wake Forest.