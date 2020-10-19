Marshall adds UMass home game to 2020 schedule

WOAY – Marshall Athletics announced Monday that the Thundering Herd football team will host the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, November 7, with a 2:30 PM kickoff.

This will be the second all-time football meeting between the Herd and Minutemen; Marshall won 49-20 in 2001 in Huntington, when Beckley native Bob Pruett was Marshall head coach.

UMass is currently 0-1 in the 2020 season, having lost at Georgia Southern this past Saturday. They have been an independent FBS school since 2016, having moved to FBS from FCS in 2012.

“With so much uncertainty this season, we’re just trying to give our fan base as many opportunities as possible to see the Thundering Herd,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We’re happy to welcome UMass to Huntington next month.”

Also on Monday, West Virginia announced their home game vs. Kansas State will kick off at noon on October 31. WVU is allowing fans up to 25% capacity of Milan Puskar Stadium.