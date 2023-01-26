Manchin urges delays for electric vehicle tax credits

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Senator Manchin is trying to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Biden’s landmark climate law.

Manchin says treasury department guidelines allow manufacturers in Europe and other countries to bypass requirements that significant portions of electric car batteries be produced in North America.

Tax credits of up to $7,500 per vehicle are intended to spur electric car sales and domestic production of vehicles and batteries while reducing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

Related