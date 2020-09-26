Manchin says he will not vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today issued a statement on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“As West Virginia’s Senator, I have always taken my Constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee for a Supreme Court vacancy extremely seriously. I will review Judge Coney Barrett’s legal qualifications and judicial philosophy just as I have done with every Supreme Court nominee that has come before the Senate during my time as a Senator.

“Rushing to confirm a Supreme Court nominee weeks before a presidential election has never been done before in the history of our nation and it will only fan the flames of division at a time when our country is deeply divided. I cannot support a process that risks further division of the American people at a time when we desperately need to come together. I will not vote to confirm Judge Coney Barrett or any Supreme Court nominee before Election Day on November 3rd. I urge my Republican friends to slow down, put people before politics, and give their constituents a chance to vote.”