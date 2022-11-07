Manchin praises $1.5 billion investment to revitalize America’s national laboratories

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauds the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement of $1.5 billion to build, upgrade and strengthen America’s national laboratories.

The Inflation Reduction Act provided the funding to support energy innovation and develop advanced technologies to reduce energy costs and emissions.

“The United States’ system of national laboratories has led the world in scientific and technological innovation for more than 70 years and played a critical role in establishing our country as the superpower of the world. However, that vital work has been met with decades of underfunding that left facilities in need of crucial repairs and upgrades.

“I am proud that my Inflation Reduction Act will help pay for needed repairs as well as invest in new construction of cutting-edge facilities while creating good-paying jobs and supporting the more than 40,000 researchers who use these facilities. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I look forward to seeing these funds support new research, technology, and innovation that can strengthen energy independence and security, produce domestic fuels in the cleanest way possible, and reduce emissions,” said Chairman Manchin.

