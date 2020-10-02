Manchin, Capito release statement on President Trump testing positive for COVID-19

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito issue statements after President Trump and First Lady tests positive for COVID-19.
Gayle and I are praying for a speedy and healthy recovery for President Trump and the First Lady. West Virginians know firsthand how serious COVID-19 can be. Please continue being safe. Wear a mask, social distance when possible and wash your hands.
— Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) October 2, 2020
Praying @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS have a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/yty9UhV2ON
— Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) October 2, 2020