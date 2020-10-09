Manchin, Capito announce $200K for West Virginia parent training and information center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Education for the West Virginia Parent Training and Information Center to help new parents with children with disabilities and special healthcare needs.

“Every parent needs support as they raise their children, and this funding from the Department of Education will help parents in West Virginia learn how to raise their children who have disabilities and special healthcare needs. The West Virginia Parent Training and Information Center is essential to helping new parents understand their child’s needs and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for the funding of this program,” said Senator Manchin.



“Welcoming a new baby into the home, along with great excitement can bring great changes for a family, especially for families welcoming in infants with disabilities or special needs. West Virginia Parent Training and Information does a fantastic job of providing resources to families across our state and has been a reliable partner to help parents adjust to the changes they and their family may face. It is great to see the Department of Education recognize the work being done here in West Virginia and provide additional support to deserving families in our communities. Providing the tools parents and families need to give their children complete, enriched lives is essential, and something I will continue to advocate for,” said Senator Capito.