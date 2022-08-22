Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure funding for rural healthcare providers:
- On August 17, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to support Randolph County’s Public Health Training Program.
- On July 25th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $2.2 million from the Provider Relief Fund to support three West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On July 7th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.9 million from the American Rescue Plan to support Community Health Systems in Beckley.
- On June 22nd, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $424K from the Provider Relief Fund to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On May 24th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $5.4 million from HRSA to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On May 12th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 12 rural healthcare providers.
- On April 14th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 3 West Virginia rural healthcare providers.
- On April 14th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $8.2 million from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) to support 12 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On March 24th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $239K from HRSA to support 10 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On March 8th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $1.4 million from HRSA to support 13 West Virginia healthcare providers.
- On January 27th, 2022, Senator Manchin announced $12.2 million from HRSA to support 32 West Virginia healthcare providers.
Individual awards listed below:
- $65,500 – E.A. Hawse Health Center, Baker, WV
- $65,500 – Belington Community Medical Services Association, Belington, WV
- $65,500 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association, Blacksville, WV
- $65,500 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Camden-on-Gauley, WV
- $65,500 – Cabin Creek Health Systems, Dawes, WV
- $65,500 – Wirt County Health Service Association, Elizabeth, WV
- $65,500 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Fairmont, WV
- $65,500 – Pendleton Community Care, Franklin, WV
- $65,500 – Tug River Health Association, Gary, WV
- $65,500 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton, WV
- $65,500 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville, WV
- $65,500 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Hamlin, WV
- $65,500 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Harrisville, WV
- $65,500 – Valley Health Systems, Huntington, WV
- $65,500 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Martinsburg, WV
- $65,500 – Valley Health Care, Mill Creek, WV
- $65,500 – St. George Medical Clinic, Parsons, WV
- $65,500 – Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw, WV
- $65,500 – Bluestone Health Association, Princeton, WV
- $65,500 – Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle, WV
- $65,500 – Community Care of West Virginia, Rock Cave, WV
- $65,500 – New River Health Association, Scarbro, WV
- $65,500 – Womencare, Scott Depot, WV
- $65,500 – Roane Family Health Care, Spencer, WV
- $65,500 – Monroe County Health Department, Union, WV
- $65,500 – Change, Weirton, WV
- $65,500 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson, WV
- $65,500 – Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc., Logan, WV
- $65,500 – Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Whitesville, WV
