Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Senator Manchin’s recent efforts to secure funding for rural healthcare providers:

Individual awards listed below:

$65,500 – E.A. Hawse Health Center, Baker, WV

$65,500 – Belington Community Medical Services Association, Belington, WV

$65,500 – Clay-Battelle Health Services Association, Blacksville, WV

$65,500 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Camden-on-Gauley, WV

$65,500 – Cabin Creek Health Systems, Dawes, WV

$65,500 – Wirt County Health Service Association, Elizabeth, WV

$65,500 – Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Fairmont, WV

$65,500 – Pendleton Community Care, Franklin, WV

$65,500 – Tug River Health Association, Gary, WV

$65,500 – Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton, WV

$65,500 – Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center, Grantsville, WV

$65,500 – Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Hamlin, WV

$65,500 – Ritchie County Primary Care Association, Harrisville, WV

$65,500 – Valley Health Systems, Huntington, WV

$65,500 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Martinsburg, WV

$65,500 – Valley Health Care, Mill Creek, WV

$65,500 – St. George Medical Clinic, Parsons, WV

$65,500 – Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw, WV

$65,500 – Bluestone Health Association, Princeton, WV

$65,500 – Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle, WV

$65,500 – Community Care of West Virginia, Rock Cave, WV

$65,500 – New River Health Association, Scarbro, WV

$65,500 – Womencare, Scott Depot, WV

$65,500 – Roane Family Health Care, Spencer, WV

$65,500 – Monroe County Health Department, Union, WV

$65,500 – Change, Weirton, WV

$65,500 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Williamson, WV

$65,500 – Logan-Mingo Area Mental Health Inc., Logan, WV

$65,500 – Hygeia Facilities Foundation, Whitesville, WV

