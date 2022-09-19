Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
Individual awards include:
The American Rescue Plan Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program provides funding to states to support comprehensive, high-quality home visiting services for children and families living in communities at risk of poor maternal and child health outcomes.
- $1,119,204 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
The American Rescue Plan Rural Payment Program provides funding to healthcare providers and suppliers who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries from January 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020, to help boost economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $15,822 – Greenbrier Valley Emergency Physicians
- $10,770 – Catholic Charities West Virginia
