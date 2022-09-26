Manchin and Scott lead bipartisan initiative to designate September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tim Scott (R-SC) led a bipartisan resolution to designate September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative urges stakeholders at each level of government to promote public awareness about the risks of cancer and recognizes the impact of cancer on children’s lives.

“Each year in the U.S., an estimated 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer, and unfortunately, cancer remains the most common cause of death by disease for children in America. The Alliance for Childhood Cancer thanks Senator Manchin for introducing a resolution to designate September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This resolution will raise awareness and encourage research into cures for pediatric cancers,” the Alliance for Childhood Cancer said in a statement.

Senators Jack Reed (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Josh Hawley (R-MO) joined Senators Manchin and Scott in the initiative.

Related