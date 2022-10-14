Manchin and Capito announce over $4 million in grant funding from Appalachian Regional Commission

HARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announce multiple grants totaling $4,031,309 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
The funding will support critical upgrades to West Virginia’s water and wastewater infrastructure. Additionally, the grant will support projects dedicated to removing and renovating abandoned buildings statewide.
Grant Recipients include:
- Town of Oceana – $2,000,000
- Oak Hill Sanitary Board – $1,250,000
- Marshall University Research Corporation – $569,617
- West Virginia Rural Water Association (WVRWA) – $211,692
