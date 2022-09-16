Manchin and Capito announce flight services at Clarksburg, Lewisburg airports

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced that Contour Airlines will provide Essential Air Services (EAS) to North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg (CKB) and Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg (LWB). The announcement follows SkyWest Airlines’ decision to cancel EAS services at 29 airports, including Clarksburg and Lewisburg.

Contour Airlines will provide EAS services for a three-year term beginning November 1 at Lewisburg Airport and December 1 at Clarksburg Airport. The contracts will offer weekly service between the North Central West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley Airports to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

In response to SkyWest’s announcement, Senator Manchin wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to place a hold on the termination of air services to protect the local economies and transportation options in Clarksburg and Lewisburg.

DOT issued a hold on the termination and a request for proposals for replacement services. Contour was one of several airlines to respond to the proposal requests for both airports.

