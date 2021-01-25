Man dead after fatal MVA in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WOAY) – A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle accident in Greenbrier County.

On Sunday, Jan. 24 at approximately 5:27 p.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident that occurred on WV Rt. 12 near Alta.

The investigation revealed the driver of a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

The vehicle then spun into the southbound lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a southbound Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

The driver of the northbound F-150, identified as Don Grunter, age 72, of Asbury, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.