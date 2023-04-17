Man charged with murder and arson in connection with Fayette County forester’s death

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have charged a man with murder after a forestry worker was killed attempting to extinguish a fire the man is accused of setting.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, an investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old David A. Bass, of Kimberly who is also charged with four counts of felony wildland arson.

Bass is charged in the death of Cody Mullens, who was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting the wildfire.

Bass faces four counts of felony Wildland Arson and one count of felony Murder.

He was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

