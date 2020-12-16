Magistrate Court schedule to remain constant heading into 2021

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County’s Magistrate Court schedule has been relatively unaffected by the recent rise in COVID cases.

With a vaccine on the horizon, the hope is to get all courts within the county up and running again in the new year. Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane is excited about returning to a normal schedule in every court.

“There’s been dockets daily,” Cochrane said. “Of course criminal pre-trials, if somebody is incarcerated, they have to be held within 10 days for rest. 20 days otherwise. So that’s been going the whole time. We’re back to regular magistrate court dockets.”

Cochrane expects the magistrate court schedule to remain the same heading into January.