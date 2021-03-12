Lost World Caverns reopens to seven days a week; cavern updated

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lost World Caverns has opened for the spring season.

Every January and February, the Lost World Caverns opens only on the weekend to give staff time for maintenance.

According to the owner Steven Silverberg, they’ve been hard at work upgrading footpaths in the cavern, and have added some new lighting.

“The gravel trails that we’ve always had have all been replaced with concrete walkways, so it’s all good footing,” Silverberg said. “And we’ve played around with some lighting down there that has highlighted some things up that have never been lit up in the past.”

The Lost World Caverns is open seven days a week from now until the end of the year.

Because tours are self-guided and families kept together, masks are not required in the cavern. But masks are still required elsewhere on the property, such as in the gift shop.