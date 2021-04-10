Local teens make blessing boxes for Fayette county

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several local teens helped make blessing boxes for Fayette County on Saturday.

The teens are members of the local 4H club and the 4H Teen Leaders club. The clubs met at the Fayette County Park and proceeded to make eight different blessing boxes that will be placed throughout the county. Once the boxes are in place people will be able to donate nonperishable food items for those in need.

“These boxes are going all around Fayette county from Smithers to Valley to Mount Hope and even Meadow Bridge,” said 4H Teen Leaders Club Member Lily Bostic. “And then they are going to be around Oak Hill and Fayetteville.”

The boxes will be installed in the next three to for weeks. For more information you can visit the Fayette County Blessing Box Facebook page.

