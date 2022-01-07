Local ski resorts benefit from increased snowfall

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY) – While the snow isn’t welcomed by everyone, local skiers are ecstatic to see the winter weather set in.

Snowshoe Ski Resort says they received 13 inches of snow Thursday night, making for a thrilling time down the slopes.

This is in heavy contrast to just a few weeks ago, when local ski resorts were struggling to get enough snow on the slopes.

Winterplace in Raleigh County also benefited from the winter weather. They briefly shut down operation due to a lack of snow, but now plan to open snow tubing this weekend.

